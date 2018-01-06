DOT gives update on road conditions across the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it is making progress clearing roads across the East after the mid-week snow storm.

The DOT says across the entire East, most four-lane primary roads have been cleared. Some two-lane primary roads still have some icy spots.

The DOT says secondary roads remain problem areas due to being shaded and cold temperatures. They are urging everyone who doesn’t need to be out to stay home.

On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement saying, “Road crews are making great progress clearing ice and snow but we could use a little help from Mother Nature with some warmer temperatures. Drivers and even pedestrians need to continue to be careful. Even roads that look clear can have slick spots.”

Cooper said additional DOT resources have been sent to the East to help with clean up. In all, 1,374 DOT employees and 1,076 state and contract trucks and graders have worked to clear roads this week. More than 22,000 tons of salt were used on North Carolina roadways.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol reported an uptick in calls. Since the storm, highway patrol has responded to more than 2,000 calls for service and 1,270 collisions.

The winter storm has claimed the lives of at least four people. A Surf City man died after his vehicle went off the road and into a canal. Two men died in Moore County after their car flipped over into a canal, and a man died in Beaufort County after his truck ran off the road.

As of noon Saturday, 2,900 homes and businesses still have no power, mostly in New Hanover, Dare and Guilford Counties.