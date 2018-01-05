Vidant gives tips for staying safe in slippery weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While many area doctors are closed due to weather, Vidant Medical Center is open for those who need a place to go.

Dr. Ted Delbridge said although Vidant hasn’t been crowded yet, that could change once people go out and start exploring.

“It can be really quiet during the storm and after the storm,” said Delbridge. “But two days later, we will be crazy busy. And we’ll be crazy busy with things that don’t relate to the storm and a lot of things that absolutely relate to the storm.”

Delbridge gave some tips to stay safe.

“Watch where you are walking; steps and curbs and sidewalks get really slippery really fast,” said Delbridge. “And as things thaw out and refreeze, you’re walking on solid surface and suddenly you’re on a sheet of ice.”

Besides slips and falls in the emergency room or car accidents, the most catastrophic injuries they see involve sleds.

“If I can make one appeal to the people of eastern North Carolina, it would be don’t put a sled behind a car or four-wheeler and drag it around through residential streets,” Delbridge said.

“Falling off in the river is sort of a forgiving experience,” said Delbridge. “Falling off on a residential road and hitting a curb or mailbox or telephone pole can lead to devastating injuries.”

Delbridge said its best to stick to small hills, but even then, be cautious.

“If they find a hill, they are going down the hill head-first and having a helmet on just like a bicycle or skateboard is really good advice,” Delbridge said.