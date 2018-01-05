Tyrrell Co. gas leak causes residents to evacuate neighborhood

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents of a Tyrrell County neighborhood were told to evacuate Friday after responders received a call pertaining to a natural gas leak.

The Regional Communications Center received a 911 call at 5:12 a.m. concerning a natural gas leak located at the intersection of Scottsville Street and Luddington Drive in Columbia.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, Tyrrell County Fire Department, and Washington Tyrrell EMS responded to the incident.

Fifteen residents near the leak voluntary evacuated to Zion Grove Church.

Three residents were transported to the church by EMS.

Piedmont Natural Gas personnel responded and repaired the leak.

Fire responders cleared the scene at 9:20 a.m. and residents were allowed to return to their homes.