Tips on how to use propane correctly in severe winter weather

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the cold temperatures and ice sticking around eastern North Carolina more people are using propane generators to heat their houses.

Propane is a naturally safe, clean energy source that has been used in millions of homes, but it can cause major problems if used incorrectly.

The propane company Blossman Gas released a statement Thursday informing the public on ways to use propane safely during serve winter weather.

Here are their tips:

  • Be sure there is an adequate supply of fuel in the tank. The optimal tank level should be between 25% and 80%.
  • Keep the area around the propane tank and any vents, chimneys, flues free from ice and snow.
  • Be sure the propane generator is well-maintained, stored outdoors away from open windows and doors, and make sure there is an adequate supply of fuel in the tank; and be sure to use high-quality extension cords designed for outside use to connect the propane generator to the house.
  • Never store propane tanks indoors.
  • Notify the propane provider immediately if propane runs out so a qualified technician can check for leaks before turning the gas back on.

