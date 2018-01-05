Publix sub named America’s No. 1 sandwich

TAMPA, Fla, (WNCT/WFLA) — Entertaiment and culture website Thrillist is calling Publix subs the “country’s best sandwiches.”

Publix subs have their own Facebook fan page, and the online fanbase even extends to particular varieties of Pub subs.

There is also a nearly four-minute-long song created in the sub’s honor by a superfan.

The article refers to the customizable sub as Florida’s “unofficial state sandwhich.”

Fans say they love it because there are no fancy frills involved and you can get it for under $10.

The Publix supermarket chain is headquartered in Lakeland, Florida.