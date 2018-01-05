Neighbors help pull teen from frozen Cary pond

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Neighbors helped pull a teen from a frozen pond off Merry Hill Drive in Cary Thursday.

Two teens, ages 13 and 14, were walking on the ice around noon when it broke and one fell through.

Neighbors rushed to help and pulled the teen out of the water before first responders arrived.

Jamal Michel was one of those neighbors.

“I was in the kitchen with my mother, and my brother-in-law noticed that there was a young man who fell into the lake,” Michel said.

Michel, who is an English teacher at Northern High School in Durham, said a tarp was used to help pulled the teen out.

“He’s trudging along and you could see it’s a really long trail, and so they threw the tarp out and we quickly tried to get him out,” he said.

The teen wasn’t in the water long.

“His friend was pretty shaken up. He was shaken up,” Michel said.

Cary police have responded to 26 calls related to youth playing on frozen lakes and ponds. No injuries have been reported.