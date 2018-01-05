First Alert Forecast: Winter storm departs, bitterly cold temps remain

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” in effect… Powerful coastal storm has departed, but arctic air continues to filter into the area. This will lead to icy spots on roadways, and bitterly cold temperatures.  Click on the video above for a more complete forecast.

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear skies with lows in the teen’s. Wind chill in the single digits as breezes are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s but it will be breezy, with northwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph so it will feel like it’s in the teens.

TONIGHT: Another frigid night with temperatures in the lower teens and a breeze will again make it feel like it is in the single digits to around 0 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND:  Sunshine continues over the weekend and temperatures remain cold. It will be breezy at times, making it feel colder. A warm up on the way next week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Fri
17° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
20° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
22° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
26° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
27° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
28° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
29° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
28° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
24° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
19° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
15° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
13° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
14° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
14° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
14° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
14° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
13° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
14° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
15° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
14° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
14° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sat
12° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
12° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
14° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
18° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
20° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
22° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
23° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
25° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
26° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
26° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
25° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
21° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
16° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
12° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
12° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
13° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
14° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
13° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
12° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
10° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
9° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
9° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
8° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
7° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
6° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
7° F
precip:
0%
