First Alert Forecast: Winter storm departs, bitterly cold temps remain

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” in effect… Powerful coastal storm has departed, but arctic air continues to filter into the area. This will lead to icy spots on roadways, and bitterly cold temperatures. Click on the video above for a more complete forecast.



THIS MORNING: Mostly clear skies with lows in the teen’s. Wind chill in the single digits as breezes are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s but it will be breezy, with northwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph so it will feel like it’s in the teens.

TONIGHT: Another frigid night with temperatures in the lower teens and a breeze will again make it feel like it is in the single digits to around 0 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND: Sunshine continues over the weekend and temperatures remain cold. It will be breezy at times, making it feel colder. A warm up on the way next week.

