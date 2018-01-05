Fire fighters find body in burnt up Harlowe home

Published: Updated:

HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — A body was discovered in a smoldering building in Harlowe Thursday.

According to Craven County Emergency Services assistant director Ira Whitford, someone noticed a smoldering building that was burnt up on 290 Nancy Jane Road.

The Harlowe Fire Department was called out about noon Thursday, and the body was found after fire fighters searched through the area.

The fire was believed to have started sometime overnight, Whitford said.

The identity of the person has not been released, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

