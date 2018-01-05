Down Eats: The Banks Grill in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – There is a spot in Morehead City that the locals are calling the best place for breakfast in Eastern North Carolina.

Since opening nearly four years ago, The Banks Grill has been wowing crowds of people with fresh food and a friendly staff. From the knock out biscuits and gravy, to the best sellers like the banks omelette, featuring bacon, local shrimp, mushrooms and pimento cheese.

“We’ve got a super sharp cheddar, with pimentos, cream cheese, a little mayonnaise,” said chef Richard Alexander.

One of the best things on the menu hands down is the banana rum french toast, which Alexander learned about while working in a restaurant in the Caribbean.

Add rum, butter, banana and some spices, and you get an incredible french toast meal you won’t soon forget.

“The sauce, you could take a bath in. It’s rich but not overly sweet,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

Owner Josh Turbeville decided to open the restaurant in his hometown to carry on a family tradition of running restaurants in Carteret County.

“There’s nothing better than giving somebody a plate of good food and getting that big smile on their face,” Turbeville said.

The Banks Grill also features different specialty donuts each weekend.

