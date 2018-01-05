Demand for salt runs high in eastern North Carolina

By Published:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The demand for salt is running high in eastern Carolina.

The Lowe’s in Winterville has sold out.

The store received a shipment of bags of salt last night and they are already gone.

Lowe’s is beginning to see other materials sell out…such as pipe insulation. As well as faucet caps to protect the outdoor hoses

“We do have a little bit of space heaters left,” said service manager Tyler Rouse. “Not many, and that’s about all that we have right now. We do have some firewood…anybody wanting to burn wood in their fireplaces.

People have said every day it’s getting harder and harder to find winter supplies.

