Crews continue to clear Onslow County roads

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Melting ice and snow meant more drivers on the roadways in Jacksonville.

Samantha Plocici was one of them, clearing the snow and ice off her jeep Friday morning.

“I’m trying to venture out to work,” said Plocica. “I work at Extreme Outfitters. We’re a family business so only family is showing up today.”

Plocica lived in the mountains and is comfortable driving in the snow

It was others she is worried about.

“Just trying to stay away from other people because if you lose control there’s nothing you can do,” Plocica said.

Across Jacksonville, the blanket of snow covering the roadways gave way to a sheet of ice Friday morning, creating treacherous road conditions.

Local law enforcement responded to nearly 10 calls of cars in ditches, even a tractor trailer that ran off Gum Branch Road.

People run off the side of the road; they secure their vehicle and call for a wrecker when necessary, so we haven’t been overwhelmed,” said Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller. “I thank the people for staying put.”

City crews worked on the main roads like Gum Branch and Huff Drive, especially around the Public Safety Building.

Many secondary roads have not been plowed, and residents are urged to use caution while traveling.

The city currently has two plows and two spreaders so it will take a while before they can get to your neighborhood street; two to three days on average.