Cold weather can impact your car’s battery

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Driving in the snow and ice can have a negative effect on your car.

Local auto body shops like Black’s Tire and Auto said it has seen more dead batteries as the temperatures drop.

“Typically, batteries that are getting weak and ready to go, after a cold spell like we’ve had, that kicks them over the edge,” said manager Robbie Mercer.

There’s not much you can do to prevent it besides getting your car serviced regularly and checking the voltage in the battery.

Also, be sure to keep tires with a good amount of tread left on them to help you get better traction in the slush and ice.

