Businesses begin to reopen after winter storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Despite the winter weather,many business opened their doors to the public today.

In uptown Greenville, many restaurants and bars opened their doors hoping to get a little customer traffic.

This includes Fire Tavern on Fifth Street, where you can still find a lot of ice on the roads

Bar manager Lynn Basmight said safety is their no. 1 concern, but they want to still give people the option to eat out.

“We were closed on yesterday,y and we closed early the day before, but we will try to be open until about 9 o’clock tonight before the roads get too bad,” Basmight said. “Tomorrow, we are going to aim at opening at 11 o’clock depending on how safe it is for the employees.”

Basmight says although the weather is bad she stille expects to see a nice flow of customers.

