9-year-old Virginia girl killed in sledding accident

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating after a 9-year-old girl was killed in a sledding accident Thursday afternoon.

Police said the girl was sledding down a driveway in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest Drive in Chester at around 2:15 p.m. when she slid into the path of a Toyota Tacoma. The truck struck the juvenile and immediately stopped.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

“When I came out about five minutes later, I saw somebody was laying on top of the victim and with a blanket,” neighbor William Barnett said. “That was the first sight and then the first rescue squad got here. The EMTs rushed her to the hospital.”

Barnett said the neighborhood can be a dangerous place for children to play in the snow.

When it gets like this, that hill is a sheet of ice, VDOT doesn’t get to it soon enough,” Barnett added. “We’d rather not have any of the kids sledding in that hill at all because they can’t see the cars coming this way.”

Trevor Clarke, an Amazon delivery driver said he was delivering a package in the neighborhood when he saw something that took him by surprise.

“It was screaming from the driver and the victim,” Clarke said. “There was a very traumatic and emotional moment. Then the parents and everybody else came outside. It was terrible.”

Clarke said he can’t imagine what the family is going through.

“You let your kids come outside and something like that happens,” Clarke said. “It’s gotta be the worst thing in the world. It’s got to be.”