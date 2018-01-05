Authorities report: 2 arrested in Onslow Co. with 979 bags of heroin

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested for distributing heroin in Onslow County on Tuesday, authorities said.

An investigation performed by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit received information on heroin dealings in the Jacksonville area in June 2017.

Kenneth Schenck, 47, and Cathy Brooks, 46, were both arrested on January 2 following the investigation.

The suspects were arrested while exiting a bus in Jacksonville after traveling to New Jersey to purchase the heroin, authorities said.

Upon their arrest, detectives retrieved 979 bags of heroin.

A search warrant was served for their residence at 110 Morningside Drive where four guns were located and seized.

Schenck and Brooks were both charged with felony trafficking heroin by possession, felony trafficking heroin by manufacture, felony trafficking heroin by transport, possession of intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Their bond was set at $550,000 each.

In addition to the heroin, which has an estimated street value of $18,000, the North Carolina Department of Revenue seized two motor vehicles, $653.00 in U.S. currency and miscellaneous household items, all of which will be sold at public auction by the NC Department of Revenue at a later date.

“This is another example of hard work by our detectives, deputies, and fellow law enforcement agencies to combat the heroin problem in Onslow County,” said Hans Miller, Sheriff. “By partnering with local, Federal and state law enforcement agencies and the citizens of Onslow, we will continue to pursue those who bring dangerous drugs into our communities.”

This investigation was a joint operation between Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Jacksonville Police Department, DEA-Wilmington, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police department, N.C. Highway Patrol and the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.