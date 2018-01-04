Winter weather prompts Greenville road closures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Due to the inclement weather, the City of Greenville is reporting several road closures.
They are…
- Crestwood from Beaumont to S. Overlook.
- Cotanche from 4th to 5th
- 4th from Reade to S. Holly
- East Wright from S. Wright to Jefferson
- River Hills Dr. and Foxhaven Dr. closed to local traffic only
- Brookgreen Avenue from Elm Street to Longmeadow Drive and Dalebrook Circle
- West Third Street between Pitt Street and Elizabeth Street
- East Third Street between Summit Street and Reade Circle.