Winter weather prompts Greenville road closures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Due to the inclement weather, the City of Greenville is reporting several road closures.

They are…

  • Crestwood from Beaumont to S. Overlook.
  • Cotanche from 4th to 5th
  • 4th from Reade to S. Holly
  • East Wright from S. Wright to Jefferson
  • River Hills Dr. and Foxhaven Dr. closed to local traffic only
  • Brookgreen Avenue from Elm Street to Longmeadow Drive and Dalebrook Circle
  • West Third Street between Pitt Street and Elizabeth Street
  • East Third Street between Summit Street and Reade Circle.

 

 

