Roads still hazardous in Onslow Co. with potential to refreeze

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Road conditions improved only slightly in Onslow County Thursday.

City and NCDOT crews spent the day plowing roads and putting out sand and st.

Their main focus was major highways in Jacksonville like Western Boulevard, Gum Branch Road and Henderson Drive.

Crews also worked around hospitals and fire stations.

Onslow County Emrgency Services Director Norman Bryson said the number of accident due to the slush has not been more than usual.

“Most of them were occurring when it first started off, the first couple of hours,” said Bryson. “We’ve still had a few this morning, but I can’t say the number of accidents we’re having right now is greater than we’d have on a normal day.”

Officials remain concerned about refreezing and the potential of black ice and even more hazardous roadways.

Despite the warnings, some in Jacksonville still made the most of the snow day.

The Cole family drove to Wal-Mart Thursday morning, but they decided to stay in for the afternoon.

“We definitely saw a lot of people sliding around, so we’ll probably just go ahead and stay the rest of the day at home,” Bryan Cole said.

The Sanchezs, who are from Florida, enjoyed their first snow, even taking their dog out to play.

But you won’t find them on the roads either.

“We plan to stay in and binge watch Netflix all day,” said Sanchez. “We just wanted to get out and moving a little bit.”

The city said it will stop road work after nightfall and resume again in the morning.