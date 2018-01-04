North Carolina city council votes for police body cameras

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The city council in North Carolina’s capital has voted to equip its police officers with body cameras.

Local media outlets report the Raleigh City Council voted to spend nearly $5 million over three years to equip more than 600 Raleigh police officers with cameras that will record arrests and interactions.

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said officers will begin used the cameras sometime between March and June.

The police department’s policy that sets rules and guidelines for the cameras could also change. Some groups, including the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union, have criticized the policy, saying it doesn’t go far enough to empower the subjects of body-camera videos to view the footage.

The council voted on Tuesday.