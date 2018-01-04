Man freed after car rolls into ditch in Duplin County

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A driver was trapped in his vehicle early Thursday morning in Duplin County.

Authorities said it happened around 2:10 a.m. when the vehicle rolled into a canal ditch.

The man in the car was not hurt, but he could not get out.

The Warsaw Fire Department was able to secure the car with straps and get the driver out without any injury or additional damage to the car.

The town’s public works department and Kennedy’s Towing was called due to the car sitting on a water main running through the ditch.

The vehicle was removed without damaging the water main.

All units were cleared around 4:30 a.m.

