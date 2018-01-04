Jacksonville shelter helps those in need keep warm

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the temperatures continue to drop, Onslow Community Outreach is taking extra steps to help those in need.

They are providing blankets, scarves and jackets available for folks to take for free.

Cots and sleeping bags are available to get them off the streets and inside.

“To either have a stay somewhere warm or to even just get something warm in their bodies and warm up for a short period of time, we want to do that,” said shelter director Cindy Williams.

The shelter can hold up to 30 people Thursday night.

It’s located at 600 Court Street.

It will re-assess whether to operate as a day shelter for a third day on Friday morning.