Jacksonville shelter helps those in need keep warm

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the temperatures continue to drop, Onslow Community Outreach is taking extra steps to help those in need.

They are providing blankets, scarves and jackets available for folks to take for free.

Cots and sleeping bags are available to get them off the streets and inside.

“To either have a stay somewhere warm or to even just get something warm in their bodies and warm up for a short period of time, we want to do that,” said shelter director Cindy Williams.

The shelter can hold up to 30 people Thursday night.

It’s located at 600 Court Street.

It will re-assess whether to operate as a day shelter for a third day on Friday morning.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s