First Alert Forecast: Winter storm brings measurable snow and a glaze of ice

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” in effect… Strong coastal storm will bring measurable snow and a glaze of ice to the area. “Winter Storm Warning” is in effect now through early this morning for eastern North Carolina, and a “Blizzard Warning” is in effect for Camden, Pasquotank and Currituck counties. Click on the video above for a more complete forecast.

THIS MORNING: Snow will continue to fall through early this morning before tapering off and moving off the coast by mid-morning. Roadways are dangerous as they are snow and ice covered. With winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph along the coast, blowing snow will reduce visibility as well as provide a wind chill in the teens. Seas will be high- Coastal Flood Advisory, Gale Warning, and Storm Warning (near the Outer Banks) are in effect.

THIS AFTERNOON: Snow will be likely during the early morning hours, along with continued gusty winds (especially at the coast). Precipitation will end by mid-day, with sunshine returning. However, highs will hover near 30. Winds will continue to howl at 15 to 25 mph out of the northwest with gusts up to 50 mph along the coast. This will not only allow for slick spots on the roads to remain but allow wind chills to stay in the teens.

TONIGHT: Bitterly cold temperatures return overnight with breezy winds out of the north. This will set us up for single digit wind chills in the morning as well us continued dangerous snow covered and icy roadways.

THIS WEEKEND:  Sunshine returns for Friday, but highs remain cold (only in the 20’s, with lows near 10).

 

