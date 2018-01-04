Car break-in suspects arrested after police track footprints in snow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This week’s snowfall helped the Greenville Police Department track down two car break-in suspects.

GPD posted the arrests on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

Carlos Whitaker and Demetruis Jenkins are accused of breaking in to some cars on Belvedere Drive Wednesday night.

The pair tried to get away but their footprints were caught in the snow. Officers tracked their footprints and arrested the pair.

Whitaker is facing six charges and is held on a $35,000 bond.

Jenkins is facing five charges and is held on a $33,000 bond.

The duo is at the Pitt County Detention Center.

