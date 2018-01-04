Greenville Police respond to nearly a dozen weather-related wrecks

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is encouraging drivers to stay off the roads Thursday morning due to snow and ice.

The Greenville Police Department reported 11 wrecks taking place over a 14 hour period from 5:00 p.m. Wednesday to 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

The wrecks mainly contained single cars. No serious injuries have been reported.

Certain roads located around Greenville are closed Thursday morning due to the winter storm.

Road closures include:
Crestwood from Beaumont to South Overlook
Cotanche from 4th to 5th Street
4th street from Reade to S. Holly
East Wright from S. Wright to Jefferson
River Hills Dr.
Foxhaven Dr.
West 3rd Street between Pitt and Elizabeth Street
East 3rd Street between Summit Street and Reade Circle
Brookgreen Avenue from Elm Street to Longmeadow Drive and Dalebrook Circle

9 On Your Side will continue to update road closings throughout the day.

