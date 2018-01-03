Winter storm arrives in eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Snow hit eastern North Carolina overnight Wednesday.

What started as ice in many areas in Pitt County was soon covered up by snow, and wintry weather was felt across eastern North Carolina.

Duplin County was one of the first areas to see snow, and a viewer sent us in these photos taken Wednesday evening.

If you would like to submit photos, email them to us at newsdesk@wnct.com

The weather has affected a number of roads in the area, leading to some closures.

Officials are warning everyone to stay off the roads if possible.

Many eastern Carolina schools and businesses shut down due to the weather; for a full list of closures, click here.

For the most recent forecast, click here.

9 On Your Side will continue to keep you updated as the weather progresses.