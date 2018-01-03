Winter storm arrives in eastern North Carolina

Submitted by viewer Mallory Ann in Jacksonville.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Snow hit eastern North Carolina overnight Wednesday.

What started as ice in many areas in Pitt County was soon covered up by snow, and wintry weather was felt across eastern North Carolina.

Duplin County was one of the first areas to see snow, and a viewer sent us in these photos taken Wednesday evening.

The weather has affected  a number of roads in the area, leading to some closures.

Officials are warning everyone to stay off the roads if possible.

9 On Your Side will continue to keep you updated as the weather progresses.

 

 

 

 

