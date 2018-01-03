PHOTOS: Cold turns Niagara Falls into icy winter wonderland

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Cold that has brought misery to much of the nation has created an icy winter wonderland at Niagara Falls.

Mist from the surging waters between New York and Canada has been freezing instantly on everything it touches, coating trees and walkways in bright white.

Although everything around them freezes, the three waterfalls that make up the natural attraction continue to flow and churn up the frosty mist. The westerly wind usually blows it toward the U.S. side, where the moisture wraps every inch of the landscape.

It’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Severely cold weather is in the forecast through the weekend from Texas to Canada and from Montana through New England.

