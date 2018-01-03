Havelock government offices close due to water unavailability

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County government offices in Havelock will close at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday until further notice due to water unavailability.

Agencies and services affected by the closure of the Craven County Government facility located in Havelock include the Department of Social Services, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles License Examiner, the North Carolina Magistrate’s Office, and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Probation and Parole Office.

Efforts are being made to restore services as soon as possible.

Craven County Government closure updates will appear on the Craven County website at www.cravencountync.gov.

