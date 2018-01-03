Gov. Cooper to issue state of emergency ahead of winter storm

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday morning he will declare a state of emergency for parts of North Carolina in the path of the upcoming winter storm.

Cooper urged those in the area to keep an eye on the forecast and said travel will likely be difficult and dangerous.

He also warned residents could lose power.

He said state and local emergency authorities are working together to ensure safety.

He urged those in eastern North Carolina not to travel unless you absolutely have to.

Across eastern Carolina, preparations are underway.

In Pitt County, dozens of maintenance workers are spending Tuesday and Wednesday de-icing the road.

They put out salt and brine to treat the streets and plan to have plows at the ready.

The city of New Bern is warning drivers the heaviest accumulation is expected along the Highway 17 corridor.

Public works crews started spreading a salt/sand mixture on New Bern roadways Wednesday morning, and the NCDOT spread brine on bridges and overpasses.

City crews have also prepped and fueled snow removal equipment.

A number of schools and businesses across eastern North Carolina will be closed, click here for a full list of closings and delays. 

 

 

