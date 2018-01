GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An approaching winter storm has led to flight cancellations across eastern North Carolina.

Flights after 3 p.m. were canceled at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.

At Pitt-Greenville Airport, the runway was set to close at 5 p.m., with possible changes depending on snow or ice.

A number of flight cancellations are underway at Albert J. Ellis Airport in Jacksonville.

Be sure to check your flight’s status before heading to the airport.