First Alert Forecast: Winter storm warnings in effect for most of the East today

SUMMARY: Low pressure will ride up the East Coast, bringing a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow to ENC starting this afternoon. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through Thursday with the following advisories in effect through Thursday morning:



THIS MORNING: Partly to mostly clear skies and light winds are allowing for frost on the windshields this morning. Temperatures are in the single digits to mid teens inland and mid 20s along the coast. Clouds will gradually move in through the morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with some seeing light precipitation by noon but most of it holds off until mid to late afternoon (around 4pm). Ice accumulations and slick roads are likely across most of ENC by late afternoon. This precipitation will likely start from the south, around the highway 70 corridor by mid to late afternoon as rain/freezing rain. Because the ground is already cold, due to the prolonged cold spell, this will cause any precipitation falling to freeze. Highs will be in the 30’s inland, 40’s at the coast but it will be breezy, with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 25 mph, thus it will feel like it’s in the teens and 20s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: As we move into the evening and overnight, we will start to rack up most of the accumulating snow as the entire air column looks to be cold enough to support snow. Again, roadways will be dangerous at this time as snow will be falling on already icy roadways. Temperature will be cold, in the lower 20s inland and lower 30s along the coast and winds will be blustery, out of the north at 15 to 25 mph, thus blowing snow is likely, reducing visibility and allowing for cold wind chills as well. Most of the falling snow should be moving offshore by daylight Thursday morning with maybe the outer banks continuing to see a few flurries.

A LOOK AHEAD: Snow covered and icy roads will be a major concern through Thursday. The winter storm exits Thursday morning with another arctic blast settling in late in the week. The treacherous road conditions may stick around through the weekend as a cold spell continues where we won’t see temperatures above freezing until Sunday with a significant warm-up by Monday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 12 ° F precip: 0% 14 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 20% 35 ° F precip: 20% 35 ° F precip: 20% 34 ° F precip: 20% 33 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 40% 30 ° F precip: 70% 29 ° F precip: 90% 29 ° F precip: 100% 29 ° F precip: 100% 28 ° F precip: 100% 29 ° F precip: 90% 29 ° F precip: 80% 29 ° F precip: 70% 28 ° F precip: 40% 28 ° F precip: 20% 28 ° F precip: 20% 28 ° F precip: 10% 28 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 21 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 19 ° F precip: 0% 18 ° F precip: 0% 18 ° F precip: 0% 17 ° F precip: 0% 16 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast