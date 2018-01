HUGO, N.C. (WNCT) — An elderly woman was killed in a fire in Lenoir County Wednesday, according to Lenoir County Emergency Services.

Gertrude Farrow, 85, died in a house fire on Randolph Farrow Road in Hugo.

She had lived in the home for more than 10 years.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

