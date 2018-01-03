City, utility workers brave the freezing temperatures

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While you are prepping for the winter weather, so are city and utility employees.

While many are heading indoors to brace the winter storm, they have to continue working and tough out the snow and snow temperatures.

The Greenville Utilities Commission may be closed, but they are on call ready to help.

They have to worry about downed power lines or even accidents that may take out power poles.

If the emergencies tie up a lot of utility workers, they do have back up crews on call.

“We do get prepared for storms and all sorts of events year round,” said communication manager for Greenville Utilities, Steve Hawley. “Because we have to be able to respond 24/7 to any kind of emergency…whether its storm related, or vehicle accidents, or wildlife problems. We have to be ready to respond no matter what.”

Workers in Kinston are provided layers of jackets, head scarves, and heavy duty gloves.

During freezing temperatures workers are required to take breaks often indoors.

Workers rely on heat sources such as their vehicles and space heaters to make it through long shifts.

Kinston maintenance workers say without them working during freezing temperatures, water pipes could freeze, leaving the town in need.

“The work we do is mostly water orientated and water on the roads in these conditions and temperatures is ice,” said Quentin Jones, City of Kinston Maintenance, “so it’s dangerous for a lot of other people driving around so we have to get it down and the work cut out for us.”

Health officials urge those working outdoors the next few days in the freezing temperatures, to head into warm areas if they feel any sort of numbness. Prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures can result in frost bite and hypothermia. Symptoms can turn life threatening quickly.