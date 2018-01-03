Animal shelter ask public’s help in protecting animals during winter storm

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Animal Services seeks the public’s help in saving animals’ lives during the cold winter storm approaching on Wednesday.

“Ideally, pets are safest when indoors with the family, especially if they are small, elderly, very young, and have short fur,” said Howard Martin, Director of Onslow County Animal Services. “Even one night or a break from the cold can help save a pet’s life.”

Martin also said if it is not ideal for pets to come inside with their family, it is vital to ensure that when pets remain outdoors, they have a safe, dry, and draft-free shelter.

Animal Services said blankets, coats, and sweaters can soak up snowmelt and when their water freezes, it further chills the pet, leading to hypothermia, frostbite, and death.

The service department also suggested placing dry straw in the pet’s shelter to help the animal stay warm, and to consistently check their food and water source.

Here are some more tips to keep pets safe during the storm:

Check your pet’s paws often.

Secure antifreeze in leak-proof containers and well out of the reach of your pets.

Make noise as you approach your vehicle, check wheel wells and under your hood before starting the vehicle.

Use caution when animals are around space heaters and fireplaces.

Do not shave your animal’s fur coat down to the skin in winter months.

For more information regarding pet care during below-freezing temperatures, contact Onslow County Animal Services at 910-455-0182.