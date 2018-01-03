(24) Florida State slips by (12) UNC, 81-80

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Braian Angola scored 20 points and C.J. Walker added 18 as 24th-ranked Florida State held off No. 12 North Carolina for an 81-80 victory on Wednesday night.

The Seminoles (12-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) led most of the game but almost squandered it as they didn’t make a field goal in the last 2:57 and missed their last four free throws.

They were up 81-77 on Angola’s free throw before Joel Berry II made a 3-pointer off a turnover to bring the Tar Heels within 81-80 with 30 seconds remaining. After Phil Cofer missed both free throws, North Carolina (12-3, 1-1) had a chance to win. Berry drove the lane and missed a jumper which was rebounded by Terance Mann. Mann missed his free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining but North Carolina’s last second desperation 3 was no good, allowing Florida State to snap a seven-game losing streak to the Tar Heels.

Mann added 17 points and nine rebounds as Florida State extended its home winning streak to 28, which is currently the third-longest in Division I.

Berry led the Tar Heels with 28 points and Williams added 18.

North Carolina trailed by 11 at halftime but would rally back to tie it at 58 with a 14-2 run that featured five Florida State turnovers. The Tar Heels took a 65-63 lead on a dunk by Theo Pinson before the Seminoles regained the lead with a 13-2 run.

The game was close for the first 8 minutes before Florida State went on an 11-2 run to take a 31-18 lead with 9:49 remaining. Walker scored the first eight points during the run, including two 3-pointers.

North Carolina answered with its own run to get within 34-31 before Florida State scored eight straight points to push the lead back into double digits. The Seminoles would lead 51-40 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: Pinson took part in his 110th game as a Tar Heel and scored five points in 24 minutes.

Florida State: The Seminoles made 11 3-pointers, which is the third straight game it has made 10 or more. They came into the game second in the ACC in 3-pointers made with 123.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Travels to No. 8 Virginia on Saturday.

Florida State: Travels to No. 15 Miami on Saturday.