2 water main breaks in Greenville could cause icy roads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Greenville and Greenville Utilities responded to two water main breaks.

One is located at Fifth and Reade Street.

The other is located at Elem Street near 14th Street.

Greenville Utilities ask drivers to use precaution when traveling through these areas as roads may be icy.

Steve Hawley, Greenville Utilities Commission, said water main breaks are common in cold weather due to cast iron pipes becoming very brittle and easily broken in the fridged temperatures.

Greenville Utilities also said they expect lots of problems over the next few weeks.