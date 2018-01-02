Washington men’s homeless shelter extends hours during cold temperatures

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – For those who do not have a home, there are extended hours at some area homeless shelters.

In Washington, the Zion Shelter is letting people in two hours earlier during the cold spell.

Shelter manager Jonathan Gaskins says they have space for 12 men, and they fill up quickly during the wintertime.

Gaskins says the homeless wait in local establishments like the laundromat and park until the shelter opens up.

“Freezing temperatures, the human body is not designed to take these freezing temperatures full time, so we hope to save some lives, we hope to make some folks happy,” Gaskins says.

Gaskins says they are looking to move into a new building so they can keep their doors open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

