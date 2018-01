JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is still working to identify a woman found dead near the Pumpkin Center on New Year’s Eve.

Teens found the woman’s body in an overgrown field just after 3 p.m. January 31 off Thomas Humphrey Road.

The body was partially decomposed.

An autopsy is expected to be completed Wednesday.

Detectives said they are following leads to determine the woman’s identity.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.