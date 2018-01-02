Small businesses being impacted by cold weather

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Some small business in the East say the cold weather is impacting their sales.

In downtown Washington, streets and sidewalks were ghost towns Tuesday as the frigid temperatures continued.

Some shops, like Southern Grace Boutique, have noticed the decline in customers. Owner Carla Jennette said they are trying everything they can to drum up business.

“Posting on Facebook, running your 20%, or 25% off sales, but people are still staying in,” she said.

Shops in Washington are concerned possible snow will further hurt business.