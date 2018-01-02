Small businesses being impacted by cold weather

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Some small business in the East say the cold weather is impacting their sales.

In downtown Washington, streets and sidewalks were ghost towns Tuesday as the frigid temperatures continued.

Some shops, like Southern Grace Boutique, have noticed the decline in customers. Owner Carla Jennette said they are trying everything they can to drum up business.

“Posting on Facebook, running your 20%, or 25% off sales, but people are still staying in,” she said.

Shops in Washington are concerned possible snow will further hurt business.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s