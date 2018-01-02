Pitt County Maintenance de-icing roads ahead of winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Pitt County, maintenance crews are busy prepping the roadways for the cold weather.

Dozens of workers are spending Tuesday and Wednesday de-icing the roads.

They are putting out salt and brine to treat the streets.

Engineer Jordan Davenport says these agents are used to prevent the ice and snow from bonding to the pavement.

“We will start with the primary routes here in Pitt County, once we get those treated, we will move to the more secondary roads and get as much done as we can,” Davenport says.

Davenport adds that they have plows ready to use if needed.

He says to use extra caution if you see their trucks on the road.