AYDEN-GRIFTON – Kinston knocked off Ayden-Grifton 68-60 in a key, early season matchup in the Eastern Carolina 2A conference. The Vikings are now the lone unbeaten team in the league in conference play.

Greene Central went on the road and tipped off 2018 with a win over West Craven. The Rams slipped by the Eagles, 62-56.

Kinston’s girls improved to 13-1, beating Ayden-Grifton 53-25. Also in girls play, Greene Central picked up its first win of the season, beating West Craven 51-48.