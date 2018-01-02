Food Lion recalls frozen biscuits due to Listeria concerns

WAVY Staff Published:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Do you have a bag of Food Lion brand biscuits in your freezer? Food Lion says to bring them back for a full refund.

While no one has gotten sick yet, Food Lion says it’s recalling all code dates of its Food Lion brand homestyle biscuits due to Listeria concerns.

The recall comes after T. Marzetti Company, the manufacturer of the biscuits, announced that one of its plants could’ve possibly been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

It can also cause short-term symptoms in healthy individuals, such as severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Customers can return the biscuits to their local store or contact Food Lion’s Customer Support Center at 1-800-210-9569.

