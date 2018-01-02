First Alert Forecast: A winter storm threatens by mid-week

SUMMARY: Bitterly cold air sticks around through Tuesday then we pivot our attention to an approaching winter storm Wednesday.



THIS MORNING: Clear, breezy, and dangerously cold. Temperatures are in the teens with wind chills near 0 this morning morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect for most of ENC through 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. We are flirting with record low temperatures for this date.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny but bitterly cold with highs in the upper 20’s & low to mid 30’s. Wind chills stay in the teens and 20’s through the day as winds will continue to howl out of the north at 10 to 25 mph but winds will dial back late in the day. We will continue to flirt with record low high temperatures for the afternoon (coldest daytime highs on this date).

TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay cold tonight but it won’t be as breezy so wind chills won’t be as cold first thing in the morning but it will still be plenty chilly.

A LOOK AHEAD: A low pressure system will ride up the coast line Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The storm is expected to stay offshore, however the track will bring it close enough to bring wintry precipitation Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. We’ll fine tune that forecast over the next day. A reinforcing shot of arctic air arrives for the end of the week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 12 ° F precip: 0% 13 ° F precip: 0% 19 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 19 ° F precip: 0% 19 ° F precip: 0% 19 ° F precip: 0% 19 ° F precip: 0% 19 ° F precip: 0% 19 ° F precip: 0% 17 ° F precip: 0% 16 ° F precip: 0% 18 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 20% 29 ° F precip: 20% 31 ° F precip: 20% 33 ° F precip: 20% 33 ° F precip: 20% 32 ° F precip: 20% 30 ° F precip: 20% 29 ° F precip: 40% 27 ° F precip: 50% 30 ° F precip: 60% 29 ° F precip: 70% 29 ° F precip: 70% 29 ° F precip: 70% 29 ° F precip: 70% 29 ° F precip: 60% 29 ° F precip: 40% 29 ° F precip: 30% 28 ° F precip: 20% 28 ° F precip: 20% 26 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast