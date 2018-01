GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU officials have announced that Wednesday’s American Athletic Conference game between No. 1 Connecticut (11-0, 1-0 AAC) and the Pirates (8-6, 0-1 AAC) has been moved up to a 2 p.m. (EST) start due to the forecast of inclement weather in the region tomorrow evening.

UConn has never lost a game in American Athletic Conference play. The Huskies 111 game winning streak was snapped last year in the Final Four in a loss to Mississippi State.