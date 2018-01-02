Customers pack Lowe’s Home and Garden ahead of winter weather

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cold is here, which means Lowe’s Home and Garden is running dry of supplies.

Store employees said they have seen dozens of folks coming in to prepare for the winter storm that’s on its way.

Lowe’s is reassuring customers that they are trying to keep the shelves stocked despite the consistent cold temperatures since last week.

They are continuing to order new supplies and said there’s several trucks delivering essential items.

“We’re selling a lot of the ice melt, getting ready for the storm,” said Matthew May, head cashier at Lowes. “A lot of the pipe insulation, a lot of the hot hand and portable heaters, we’re selling a lot of right now.”

Customers packed out the store all day with lines at the registers since noon.