GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue crews responded to a fire at a house on Jefferson Drive Tuesday.

Fire officials said they received the call just after noon, and the fire was put out shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing, but so far no injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

