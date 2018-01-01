Vidant celebrates delivery of New Year’s babies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The new year is bringing new joy for local families.

While many were partying or snug in their beds to ring in 2018, there were a couple of families at Vidant welcoming in their newest family member.

Two babies were delivered in the first few hours of 2018 at Vidant in Greenville.

One of them was 7 lb, 3 oz. Peyton Lucreasy Outlaw.

She made her debut Monday at 3:41 a.m.

Her family filled the delivery room wearing all pink.

Her parents are Brian and Victoria Outlaw of Ahoskie.

They said they tried for over six months to have a child, and they are happy their dream became a reality in 2018.

“It’s just a feeling that you have to care for someone now, and somebody is relying on you and it is a little part of both of us,” Victoria said. “To see him hold her, I cried.”

Her due date was on December 30th.

The Outlaws have been staying with family in Greenville until it was time to go into labor.

Peyton is their first child, and the first grandchild for Brian’s parents.

Victoria said her new year’s resolution is to be the best mom she can be for Peyton.

The first baby of the day was born shortly before 2 a.m.

