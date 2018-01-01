North Topsail Beach man charged in double murder

WNCT Staff Published:
McKinsey Britton (Photo: Vinelink)

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspect is under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting on New Year’s day.

McKinsey Britton, 28, is charged with two open counts of murder.

North Topsail Beach Police responded to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. Monday at Britton’s home on 3rd Avenue off NC Highway 210 in North Topsail Beach.

Police say when they arrived they found a man in the doorway of the home who told officers he had just shot two people inside.

The man was taken into custody at the scene, while investigators found a man and woman dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims have not been identified.

The Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office is assisting the North Topsail Beach Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

Britton is scheduled for a first appearance on January 2nd.

