Hundreds of people take the Penguin Plunge to ring in 2018

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Some people spent New Year’s Day in an unusual way, by taking a dip in the Atlantic Ocean.

It was the 15th annual Penguin Plunge.

“If you can do this today you can do anything,” cofounder Miriam Sutton said. “There is not much coming in 2018 you are not going to be able to handle if you can handle this.”

349 people took the Penguin Plunge New Year’s Day to support Austin Veterinary Outreach & Rescue.

They wore everything from their bathing suits to costumes leading up to this year’s big plunge.

Some people wore penguin suits, while others dressed up as Santa and M&M’s.

Most said that the water was cold, but the experience was refreshing and a great way to ring in 2018.

“Well the water temperature is 48,” Sutton said. “That’s the coldest water temperature we had and right now the air temperature is about half that. The coolest thing about it is that a lot of people want to do something fun in the new year to get the year off on the right foot so to speak and it’s just become a tradition for so many people.”