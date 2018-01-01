Hundreds of people take the Penguin Plunge to ring in 2018

By Published: Updated:

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Some people spent New Year’s Day in an unusual way, by taking a dip in the Atlantic Ocean.

It was the 15th annual Penguin Plunge.

“If you can do this today you can do anything,” cofounder Miriam Sutton said. “There is not much coming in 2018 you are not going to be able to handle if you can handle this.”

349 people took the Penguin Plunge New Year’s Day to support Austin Veterinary Outreach & Rescue.

They wore everything from their bathing suits to costumes leading up to this year’s big plunge.

Some people wore penguin suits, while others dressed up as Santa and M&M’s.

Most said that the water was cold, but the experience was refreshing and a great way to ring in 2018.

“Well the water temperature is 48,” Sutton said. “That’s the coldest water temperature we had and right now the air temperature is about half that. The coolest thing about it is that a lot of people want to do something fun in the new year to get the year off on the right foot so to speak and it’s just become a tradition for so many people.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s