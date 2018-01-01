First Alert Forecast: Bitterly cold this week with wintry precipitation by mid-week

SUMMARY: Arctic air has settled back into the area. Expect bitterly cold weather through most of the week with a chance of wintry precipitation moving in by mid-week.



THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny but bitterly cold with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Feels Like Temps in the single digits early this morning and into the teens and 20s for the afternoon as it will be blustery with winds out of the north at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Another frigid night with temperatures in the teens and it will be breezy with winds out of the north at 5 to 15 mph, thus wind chills will again be in the single digits early Tuesday morning as most head back to work and school. Skies will remain clear.

A LOOK AHEAD: Windy and bitterly cold to start the new year, but sunshine will stick around. A low pressure system will ride up the coast line late Wednesday into Wednesday night. The storm is expected to stay offshore, however the track could bring it close enough to bring wintry precipitation Wednesday and Wednesday night. We’ll fine tune that forecast over the next day or two. A reinforcing shot of arctic air arrives for the end of next week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 27 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 19 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 21 ° F precip: 0% 21 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 19 ° F precip: 0% 19 ° F precip: 0% 18 ° F precip: 0% 17 ° F precip: 0% 18 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 21 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 21 ° F precip: 0% 21 ° F precip: 0% 21 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 17 ° F precip: 0% 17 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 20% 31 ° F precip: 20% 32 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast