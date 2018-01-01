First Alert Forecast: Bitterly cold this week with wintry precipitation by mid-week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Arctic air has settled back into the area. Expect bitterly cold weather through most of the week with a chance of wintry precipitation moving in by mid-week.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny but bitterly cold with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Feels Like Temps in the single digits early this morning and into the teens and 20s for the afternoon as it will be blustery with winds out of the north at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Another frigid night with temperatures in the teens and it will be breezy with winds out of the north at 5 to 15 mph, thus wind chills will again be in the single digits early Tuesday morning as most head back to work and school. Skies will remain clear.

A LOOK AHEAD: Windy and bitterly cold to start the new year, but sunshine will stick around. A low pressure system will ride up the coast line late Wednesday into Wednesday night. The storm is expected to stay offshore, however the track could bring it close enough to bring wintry precipitation Wednesday and Wednesday night. We’ll fine tune that forecast over the next day or two. A reinforcing shot of arctic air arrives for the end of next week.

 

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

1pm
Mon
27° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
28° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
28° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
28° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
25° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
22° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
20° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
20° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
19° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
20° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
20° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
21° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
21° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
20° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
20° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
19° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
19° F
precip:
0%
6am
Tue
18° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
17° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
18° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
20° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
23° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
26° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
28° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
30° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
31° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
31° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
31° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
28° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
23° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
21° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
20° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
20° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
21° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
21° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
21° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
20° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
20° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
20° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
20° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
20° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
17° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
17° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
20° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
24° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
28° F
precip:
20%
11am
Wed
31° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Wed
32° F
precip:
20%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.