Dare County Sheriff’s Office creates impact team

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is establishing a new team of deputies to start the new year.

The Impact Team is comprised of Deputy Sheriffs in an effort to place additional officers in “hot spot” areas and to address community concerns.

According to Sheriff J. D. “Doug” Doughtie, this unit will be responsible for street level patrol, community policing and other duties as it relates to areas where an increase in crime or potential criminal behavior is occurring or expected.

The Impact Team also attends community meetings and meets with citizens and community watch groups to hear community concerns and educate citizens.

The team will be deployed throughout the county in an effort to increase law enforcement presence.

“Please report suspicious conditions when they are occurring and please contact us with any questions,” said Sheriff Doughtie.

To report a incident or crime Dial 911 or call Dare Central Communications non-emergency at (252) 473-3444.