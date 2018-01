Students in several schools districts will be impacted by the cold weather as they head back to school from the holiday break on Tuesday.

Officials with Beaufort, Dare, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank, Nash-Rocky Mount, Washington and Wayne County Schools, announced Monday that schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for students due to concerns about chilly temperatures.

Edgecome County Schools are delayed three hours.

Staff should report at their regular time if weather permits.